Brian Roth (1969 – 2025)

(1987 Graduate Of Delta High School)

Brian K. Roth, age 56, of Wauseon, Ohio, passed away in his home Sunday morning, October 26, 2025, due to natural causes.

Brian was born February 25, 1969 in Toledo, Ohio to Martin and Marilyn (Frantz) Roth.

Brian was a 1987 graduate of Delta High School. He was a United States Army Veteran, and pursued his passion for electrical work by attending ITT Community College in Fort Wayne, Indiana, where he earned a degree in Electrical studies.

This laid the foundation for a career that began as an electrician in a machine shop and most recently saw him driving a forklift for Eagle Machining in Fayette.

An individual who truly loved life, Brian enjoyed the great outdoors and made lasting memories with his family while engaging in various hobbies. He was known as the “flag guy” at Oakshade, where he also ran the sound system aiding in the entertainment of others.

Additionally, he looked forward to attending tractor pulls in Bowling Green and actively participated in the Fulton County Veterans Association bean dinner at the Fulton County Fair.

Throughout his life, Brian remained dedicated to his family. He is survived by his parents, Martin and Marilyn Roth of Delta, OH; brother, Kendall “Doc” Roth of Wauseon, OH; his two daughters, Sara Leverton of Wauseon, OH, and Michelle Houston (Zach) of Millbury, OH. He took immense pride and joy in his grandchildren: Kimberly, Kohl, Natalie, Katilynn, Tayden, Bella, and Brantley. Brian was preceded in death by his sister, Laura Roth.

Visitation will be held Monday, November 3rd, from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm at the Weigel Funeral Home, 400 W. Main Street in Delta (419.822.3121), where services will begin at 4:00 pm. Military Honors will be accorded by the Fulton County Honor Guard.

Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.