Frederick Landel (1939-2022)

Frederick J. Landel, age 82, passed away at 1:55 P.M. on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at The Laurels of DeKalb in Butler, Indiana, where he was a resident after a brief illness.

Mr. Landel attended Edgerton High School and left to help on the family farm. A lifelong farmer, Fred’s life was all about farming and the success of the family farm.

He was John Deere green through and through and enjoyed the occasional purchase of a brand new pickup. He enjoyed traveling and spending winters in Florida with family.

He also enjoyed watching golf and the Farm Channel on TV and also the “Price Is Right” and “Wheel of Fortune.”

Frederick J. Landel was born on October 23, 1939, at home on the family farm near Edgerton, the son of Earle E. and Lizzie F. (Luke) Landel.

Survivors include one brother, Donald (Donna) Landel, of Edgerton; one sister, Nancy (Roger) Haymond, of Clearwater, Florida; ten nephews and nieces, some of whom continued the tradition of keeping up the family farm; numerous great-nephews and nieces; and his brother-in-law, David Sheets, of Fort Wayne, Indiana.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Helen Ryan and Virginia Sheets.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 5, 2022, from 12:00-2:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 114 East Hull Street, Edgerton. Services celebrating Fred’s life will follow at 2:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, Edgerton. Interment will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery, Edgerton.

Memorials are requested to a charity of the donor’s choice.