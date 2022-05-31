Joel Best (1962-2022)

Joel D. Best, age 59, of Blakeslee, Ohio, passed away on Friday, May 27, 2022 at his home, surrounded by family, after a long battle with cancer.

Joel was an auto body repairman at Dietsch Sales and Service in Edgerton for 18 years.

He was a member of the Florence Township Fire Department from 1980-1990, coached Junior High baseball and football, raced modifieds and go karts for many years and enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Joel D. Best was born July 10, 1962, in Hicksville, Ohio, the son of Dean and Diane (Dangler) Best.

He was a 1980 graduate of Edon High School. Joel married Jodie A. Barry in Bryan, Ohio on May 17, 1991 and she survives.

Joel is also survived by his daughters, Amanda (Ryan) Beck, of West Unity, Britni (Cody) Chrisman, of Blakeslee, Candace (Justin) Emerson, of Mansfield, Texas and Mihkaya Best, of Toledo; son, Jared Best, of Fort Campbell, Kentucky; eight grandchildren, Andyn and Raace Haynes, Tatym, Sophie and Tyler Beck, Corbin and Jaxson Chrisman and Ava Emerson; mother, Diane Best, of Blakeslee; sisters, Elizabeth Smith, of Savannah, Georgia and Deena Best, of Defiance; brother, Jeremy (Jennifer) Best, of Crestview, Ohio and his dog, Axel “Rufus” Best. He was preceded in death by his father, Dean Best.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Thursday, June 2, 2022 at the Krill Funeral Home, 204 West Indiana Street, Edon with Pastor Larry Snavely officiating. Visitation will be held from 11:00 A.M. until the time of the service. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Blakeslee.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are requested to Community Health Professionals Home Health & Hospice.

To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.