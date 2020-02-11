Fredrick Hutchins (1955-2020)

Fredrick L. Hutchins, age 64, of Hamilton, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020, in his home after a sudden illness. Mr. Hutchins was a 1974 graduate of Hamilton High School and retired from Simpson Industries with thirteen years of service.

He also was a driver for the Amish community for numerous years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, farming, watching sunsets from the front porch, and keeping an immaculately manicured lawn. Most of all, he loved his kids and grandkids and was a giant teddy bear at heart.

Fredrick L. Hutchins was born on December 28, 1955, in Montpelier, Ohio, the son of Louis Dale and Martha Marie (Russell) Hutchins. He married Margaret M. McCollough on September 20, 1984, in Coldwater, Michigan, and she survives.

Surviving in addition to his wife are one son, Thomas (Veronica) Hutchins, of Goshen, Indiana; three daughters, Cassandra (Adam) Fischer, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Jessica (Mark) Newland, of Kendallville, Indiana, and Dalaina (Justin Lynch) Hutchins, of Hamilton; seventeen grandchildren, Kylie, Gunner, Teylore, Hope, Ella, Wilder, Kai, Leland, Kallen, Mikel, Mara, Jezlynn, Harley, Zandy, Justin, Jolie and Kyah; and two great-grandchildren, Layla and Lillian. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 13, 2020, from 4:00-8:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 204 West Indiana Street, Edon, Ohio. Services will be held on Friday, February 14, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, Edon with Pastor Gary Dilley officiating. Visitation will also be held for one hour prior to the service beginning at 10:00 A.M. in the funeral home. Interment will be in Edon Cemetery.

Memorials are requested to Autism Society of Indiana or to a fund for Zander Newland for the construction of wheelchair accessible porch in the home.

To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.