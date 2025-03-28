Kathie Williams (1955 – 2025)

(Retired Tax Clerk For Village Of Pioneer)

Kathie Sue Williams, 70, of Pioneer, passed away peacefully at her home on March 27, 2025.

She was born on January 29, 1955 in Jackson, Michigan to Arthur and Dorothy (Houchen) Forshey.

Kathie graduated from Concord High School in Concord, Michigan in 1973 and on May 30, 2004 she married Alan D. Williams in Mackinaw, Michigan and he survives.

Kathie retired from the Village of Pioneer where she worked for 20 years as the city tax clerk. After retirement, she enjoyed working part time at Birdies and Howell Boutique in Hillsdale for several years.

Kathie was a part of both the Bryan and Defiance City Bands and the Bud Whitmer Rube Band where she played the flute. She was an amazing quilter who enjoyed cross stitching, doing diamond art and scrapbooking.

Kathie loved spending time with her grandchildren, going on motorcycle rides with her husband and taking cruise vacations.

In addition to her husband, Alan, Kathie is survived by three children, Kimberly (Shawn) Coller of Pioneer, Timothy Rosenau of Tampa, Florida and Matthew Williams of Bryan; and three grandchildren, Noah, Sophia and Emily. She was preceded in death by her parents.

A celebration of life service will be held for Kathie at a later date. Those wishing to make a donation in her memory are encouraged to direct those to the Williams County Humane Society. Condolences can be left online for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.