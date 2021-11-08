FULTON COUNTY CRIMESTOPPER: Authorities Investigating Theft Near Delta

Authorities are investigating a Theft that occurred in the 5000 block of SH 109, Delta, Ohio. On or about October 26, 2021, suspect(s) stole a black 2018 Haulmark Edge 8 x 20 cargo trailer and its contents including a Yamaha Kodiak 4-wheeler along with various tools including rigging and roping equipment. The total approximate value of this loss is $25,000.00.

