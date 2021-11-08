Cora Wood (1950-2021)

Cora A. Wood, age 71, of Wauseon passed November 8, 2021, at the Arbors of Oregon. Cora owned Wood Trucking Company alongside her husband, Wendell, for many years.

Cora was born on March 6, 1950, in Wauseon to the late Victor and Coletta (Spangler) Miller. She later graduated from Wauseon High School.

On August 24, 1974, she married Wendell Wood, who preceded her in death in 2018. Cora loved crafting, antiques, garage sales, auctions, flea markets, and her time spent at the lake.

However, Cora’s passion was her family, especially her grandchild, Berkley, and community outreach.

Her love of Christ and her willingness to help others found Cora serving her community, especially the youth in the form of Fulton County Christmas Cheer toy donations and youth programs through church. \

Surviving Cora is her son, Brandon Wood; daughter, Bree (Ralph) Rolon; grandchild, Berkley Coletta Rolon; and one granddaughter on the way in January.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Wendell, and her parents.

Visitation for Cora will take place on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at the True North Church in Wauseon from 10am – 12pm. A funeral service will immediately follow the time of visitation at the church, with Pastor Rex Stump officiating. Burial will follow the service at the Wauseon Union Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the True North Church in Wauseon.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home is honored to serve the Wood family.