Deborah Lawson (1952 – 2025)

WEST UNITY – Deborah Kay Lawson, age 73, of rural West Unity / Fayette, passed away Sunday, March 16, 2025, at Fairlawn Haven in Archbold.

She was born in Toledo on January 23, 1952, to the late Walter Jewell and Evelyn (Ruihley) Newcomb. She attended Gorham-Fayette School, and then on December 19, 1975, she married Rodger Lawson in Pioneer, and he survives. Together, they celebrated 49 years of marriage.

Deb was a bartender throughout her life, working for local bars, the VFW, and the American Legion. She had a heart of gold when it came to people.

If anyone needed a place to stay, she would open her home to them for as long as they needed.

She was a lover of animals, especially her cat Whiskey, who was her companion when Rodger was working. Deb also loved to crochet and make cards for people.

Surviving is her husband, Rodger; daughter, Ginny (Daniel) Bleikamp; grandchildren, Natasha, Celestina, and Tayler Bleikamp and Robin Kerr; great-grandchildren, Aiden and Kamrynn Ferguson, Mylah Bleikamp, and Reya Jones; brother, Hillis J. (Helen) Shadel; sister, Lynette S. (Dennis) Daglow; and several nieces and nephews.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her stepfather, Paul M. Roth; brother, Duane C. Shadel; and her beloved cat companion, Whiskey.

Visitation for Deb will be held on Saturday, March 22, 2025, from 5:00 – 7:00 PM, at the Eagle-Marry Funeral Home in Fayette. Funeral services will take place on Sunday, March 23, 2025, at 1:00 PM with visitation preceding from 12:00 – 1:00 PM, also at the funeral home. Pastor Vicki Schnitkey will officiate and cremation will follow services.

Words of comfort to the family may be offered at www.eaglemarryfuneralhome.com. Memorial donations in Deb’s memory can be given the Lewy Body Society at https://www.lewybody.org/research. The Eagle-Marry Funeral Home in Fayette is assisting the family with arrangements.