Fulton County Grand Jury Hands Down 20 Indictments

On August 19th, 2019 the Fulton County Grand Jury considered indictments charging individuals with Fulton County crimes, according to Fulton County Prosecuting Attorney Scott A. Haselman.

CHARLES L. OSBURN, III, age 19, of Stryker, OH, was indicted on one count of possession of Fentanyl. On or about May 31, 2019, he allegedly possessed fentanyl. 19CR85.

JUSTIN G. HUMPHREY-GAINOR, age 37, of Delta OH, was indicted on one count of Assault, one count of Escape, one count of Resisting Arrest, and one count of Criminal Damaging or Endangering. On or about July 22, 2019, he allegedly resisted the lawful arrest of himself and allegedly caused physical harm to a law enforcement officer in the performance of his official duties. He also allegedly caused a substantial risk of physical harm to property and allegedly fled from a police officer while under detention for committing a felony. 19CR72.

AARON R. LAKIA, age 34, of Loves Park, IL, was indicted on three counts of Failure to Provide Notice of a Change of Address. On or about November 1, 2017; June 26, 2018 to October 2, 2018; and the month of September 2018, and having been a convicted sex offender, he allegedly failed to provide written notices of changes of residence and employment addresses to the Fulton County Sheriff, as required by law. 19CR83.

ANNITA M. SCHROEDER, age 24, of Delta, OH, was indicted on one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs. On or about March 24, 2019, she allegedly possessed methamphetamine.

ZACHARY B. TIPTON, age 39, of Lyons, OH, was indicted on one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs. On or about March 24, 2019, he allegedly possessed methamphetamine. 19CR74.

JASON C. ALLWOOD, age 48, of Delta OH, was indicted on one count of Possession of Cocaine. On or about June 14, 2019, he allegedly possessed cocaine. 19CR81.

BOBBIE J. SPILKER, age 42, of Defiance, OH, was indicted on one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs. On or about June 11, 2019, she allegedly possessed fentanyl. 19CR91.

JONATHAN B. BOESGER, age 25, of Fayette, OH, was indicted on two counts of Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle and two counts of Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated. On or about August 11, 2019, he allegedly operated a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. He also allegedly transported a loaded handgun in a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. 19CR80.

GARY L. HOLLSTEIN, JR., age 46, of Toledo, OH, was indicted on one count of Identity Fraud and one count of Forgery. On or about May 25, 2019, he allegedly used personal identifying information of another person with intent to represent the other person’s personal identifying information as his own personal identifying information. 19CR77

RICK E. HALL, age 44, of Wauseon, OH, was indicted on four counts of Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated. On or about August 10, 2019, he allegedly operated a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. 19CR90.

JOSEPHINE DUDDERAR, age 37, of Oregon, OH, was indicted on two counts of Theft and 14 counts of Forgery. On or about the month of November 2017 to June 24, 2018, she allegedly stole coins and blank checks, and allegedly forged checks the blank checks. 19CR89.

JESSICA V. BURRELL, age 25, of Detroit, MI, was indicted on one count of Theft, one count of Robbery, one count of Endangering Children, and two counts of Failure to Comply With Order or Signal of a Police Officer. On or about August 13, 2109 she allegedly stole property value at more than $1,000 or more but less than $7,500, and while allegedly committing the theft offense, she allegedly inflicted physical harm on another. She also allegedly failed to stop her motor vehicle after receiving a visible or audible signal from a police officer. 19CR79

SHANEL J. WEBSTER, age 25, of Detroit, MI, was indicted on one count of Theft and one count of Resisting Arrest. On or about August 13, 2019, she allegedly stole property valued at more than $1,000 but less than $7,500. She also allegedly resisted or interfered with the lawful arrest of herself. 19CR79.

DAYZJNAE R. MOORE, age 26, of Detroit, MI, was indicted on one count of Theft and one count of Obstructing Official Business. On or about August 13, 2019, she allegedly stole property valued at more than $1,000 but less than $7,500. She also allegedly obstructed the performance of a public official’s lawful duties. 19CR86

OTIS T. KING, age 66, of Toledo, OH, was indicted on one count of Possession of Cocaine. On or about July 7, 2019, he allegedly possessed cocaine. 19CR82

KENNETH A. CALANDRA, age 60, of Bryan, OH, was indicted on one count of Possession of Cocaine. On or about July 7, 2019 he allegedly possessed cocaine. 19CR82.

DAVID C. ZALESKI, age 54, of Bryan, OH, was indicted on one count of Possession of Cocaine. On or about July 7, 2019, he allegedly possessed cocaine. 19CR88.

JAYMON E. DUNN, age 21, of Toledo, OH, was indicted on one count of Possession of Cocaine and one count of Trafficking Cocaine. On or about July 11, 2019 he allegedly possessed cocaine and allegedly transported it for sale. 19CR87

ASIA D. VALDEZ, age 22, of Toledo, OH, was indicted on one count of Possession of Cocaine and one count of Trafficking Cocaine. On or about July 11, 2019, she allegedly possessed cocaine and allegedly transported it for sale. 19CR73

TYREECE C. WILLIAMS, age 41, of Toledo, OH, was indicted on one count of Possession of Cocaine. On or about June 29, 2019, he allegedly possessed cocaine. 19CR76.

It should be noted that an indictment is merely an accusation, and that all criminal defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

