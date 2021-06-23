Fulton County Grand Jury Returns Indictments Against 21 Individuals

On June 21, 2021, the Fulton County Grand Jury considered indictments charging individuals with Fulton County crimes, according to Fulton County Prosecuting Attorney Scott A. Haselman.

JEREMY D. NEIFER, age 45, of Wauseon, OH, was indicted on three counts of Violating a Protection Order. On or about May 16, 2021, he allegedly violated the terms of a protection order issued against him. 21CR82.

CHANNON M. RUFENACHT, age 53, of Archbold, OH, was indicted on one count of Vehicular Assault and one count of Aggravated Vehicular Assault. On or about January 16, 2021, she allegedly, while operating a motor vehicle, caused serious physical harm to another. 21CR81.

STEPHEN E. HANSEN, age 31, of Swanton, OH, was indicted on one count of Gross Sexual Imposition. On or about May 21, 2021, he allegedly had sexual contact with a person under the age of 13. 21CR64.

KAREM L. JOHNSON, age 37, of Wauseon, OH, was indicted on two counts of Domestic Violence, one count of Disrupting Public Service, one count of Resisting Arrest, and three counts of Assault. On or about May 26, 2021, he allegedly caused or attempted to cause physical harm to two family of household members, one of whom was pregnant at the time of violation. He also allegedly caused or attempted to cause physical harm to three police officers while in the performance of their official duties. He also allegedly resisted the lawful arrest of himself, allegedly causing physical harm to three police officers. Finally, he allegedly damaged or tampered with property that substantially impaired law enforcement or medical services personnel from responding to an emergency or to protect any person or property from serious physical harm. 21CR65.

DAMIEN J. PURSEL, age 27, of West Unity, OH, was indicted on two counts of Breaking and Entering, three counts of Grand Theft, four counts of Theft From a Person in a Protected Class, two counts of Theft, three counts of Burglary, and one count of Attempted Breaking and Entering. On or about November 13, 2020 to January 29, 2021, he allegedly trespassed in two unoccupied structures and three occupied structures and stole firearms and other property, some from elderly people. He also allegedly attempted to trespass in another unoccupied structure with purpose to commit a theft offense. 21CR84.

JEREMY R. STANDIFER, age 43, of Monroe, MI, was indicted on one count of Failure to Appear on Personal Recognizance Bond. On or about May 25, 2021, he allegedly failed to appear for his pre-trial conference scheduled for May 25, 2021 in the Fulton County Court of Common Pleas. 21CR75.

BRIAN R. WEBER, age 33, of Whitehouse, OH, was indicted on one count of Burglary, one count of Assault, and one count of Harassment With a Bodily Substance. On or about May 31, 2021, he allegedly trespassed in an occupied structure with purpose to commit a criminal offense. He also allegedly caused or attempted to cause physical harm to a police officer while in the performance of his official duties. Lastly, he allegedly caused a police officer to come into contact with a bodily substance. 21CR73.

DOUGLAS W. McCLISH, age 51, of Delta, OH, was indicted on one count of Inducing Panic, one count of Domestic Violence, one count of Assault, one count of Aggravated Menacing, and one count of Obstructing Official Business. On or about June 2, 2021, he allegedly caused or attempted to cause physical harm to another, and allegedly obstructed a public official in the performance of lawful duties. He also allegedly caused the evacuation of a public place by threatening to commit an act of violence. 21CR69.

CHARLES A. HOLMES, age 26, of Wauseon, OH, was indicted on one count of Domestic Violence, one count of Aggravated Burglary, and one count of Trespass in a Habitation When a Person is Present or Likely to be Present. On or about June 1, 2021, he allegedly trespassed in an occupied habitation and allegedly attempted or threatened to inflict physical harm on another person. 21CR66.

ANDREW J. CORNELIUS, age 31, of Adrian, OH, was indicted on one count of Intimidation and one count of Obstructing Official Business. On or about May 27, 2021, he allegedly, by force or threat of harm, attempted to influence or intimidate a witness or public servant in the discharge of his duties. He also allegedly obstructed a public official in the performance of his lawful duties. 21CR83.

MARK A. PHILLIPS, age 46, of Fayette, OH, was indicted on one count of Domestic Violence, one count of Abduction, one count of Rape, and one count of Attempted Rape. On or about May 29, 2021, he allegedly restrained the liberty of and caused physical harm to a family or household member. He also allegedly forced a person to engage In sexual conduct. 21CR63.

TODD B. PLASSMAN, JR., age 34, of Delta, OH, was indicted on one count of Domestic Violence, one count of Failure to Comply With Order or Signal of a Police Officer. On or about May 28, 2021, he allegedly caused or attempted to cause physical harm to a family or household member. He also allegedly failed to comply with an order or signal from a police officer to bring his vehicle to a stop, allegedly causing a substantial risk of serious physical harm to persons or property. 21CR67.

ANGELA M. MOSSING, age 39, of Wauseon, OH, was indicted on one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs. On or about August 3, 2020, she allegedly possessed methamphetamine. 21CR78.

DONTA A. McQUILLIN, age 44, of Napoleon, OH, was indicted on one count of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs. On or about February 12, 2020, he allegedly sold or offered to sell oxycodone. 21CR72.

DYLAN R. HALL, age 25, of Wauseon, OH, was indicted on two counts of Trafficking in LSD. On or about March 10, 2020 and March 12, 2020, he allegedly sold or offered to sell LSD. 21CR71.

JESSICA A. NORTHRUP, age 33, of Montpelier, OH, was indicted on one count of Vehicular Assault and one count of Failure to Stop After an Accident. On or about April 2, 2021, she allegedly recklessly caused serious physical harm to another person while operating a motor vehicle. She also allegedly failed to immediately stop her vehicle at the scene of the accident and remain at the scene until she provided the police with her personal identifying information. 21CR80.

CLIFFORD M. PATE, age 54, of Lyons, OH, was indicted on two counts of Receiving Stolen Property, one count of Criminal Trespass, one count of Falsification, and two counts of Theft. On or about April 12, 2021 to June 12, 2021, he allegedly stole a trailer and a motor vehicle license plate. He also allegedly misled a public official in performing his official duty by knowingly making a false statement. 21CR70.

DAKOTA J. BROOKS, age 28, of Fayette, OH, was indicted on one count of Domestic Violence and one count of Aggravated Burglary. On or about June 15, 2021, he allegedly trespassed in an occupied structure with purpose to commit a criminal offense. He also allegedly caused or attempted to cause physical harm to a family or household member. 21CR79.

KYLE M. WILSON, age 26, of Fayette, OH, was indicted on two counts of Possession of Heroin, one count of Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound, and one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs. On or about June 24, 2019 to June 4, 2021, he allegedly possessed heroin, fentanyl, and methamphetamine. 21CR77.

MATTHEW J. COSTANZO, age 35, of Bryan, OH, was indicted on one count of Failure to Appear on Personal Recognizance Bond. On or about June 11, 2021, he allegedly failed to appear for his pre-trial conference scheduled for June 11, 2021 in the Fulton County Court of Common Pleas. 21CR74.

DAVID F. SCHWEINHAGEN, age 55, of Wauseon, OH, was indicted on one count of Trespass in a Habitation When a Person is Present or Likely to be Present. On or about March 14, 2021, he allegedly trespassed in a habitation when a person was present or likely to be present. 21CR76.

It should be noted that an indictment is merely an accusation, and that all criminaldefendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.