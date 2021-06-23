Virginia Geringer (1919-2021)

Virginia R. Geringer, age 101, of Wauseon, passed away on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Fulton Manor Nursing Facility. She was born on September 10, 1919 in Wauseon to W. Donald and Verena (Hetzel) Hammontree.

Virginia lived her life with joy and filled it with her laughter. She was Wauseon’s prom queen in 1939. During her high school days, Virginia worked as an usher in the Wauseon movie theatre.

That is where her future husband would spend many evenings waiting until a movie was over to take her home. Following high school, Virginia graduated from business school and began her career at Toledo Edison where worked for more than 30 years.

Virginia had also worked in her grandfather’s Wauseon grocery and supported the Hammontree family business.

One weekend in January 1942, Lowell and Alice Geringer of Wauseon drove Virginia to Champaign, Illinois to marry Lloyd, the love of her life.

A local minister offered to perform the ceremony if it was after the Sunday Service and then invited the congregation to attend the wedding; no one left the Church.

Virginia was a lifelong member of the Christ United Methodist Church in Wauseon.

Virginia enjoyed many summer days when she and Lloyd would have friends join them boating on local rivers. Every year of their marriage, Virginia and Lloyd would travel across the Unites States to be with members of the US Army Air Corps and attend reunions of the 39th Bomb Group.

She is survived by her brother William Dallas Hammontree of Wauseon; 12 nieces and nephews and many great-nieces and great-nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lloyd Geringer; sister in-law, Mary (Stutzman) Hammontree; brother-in-law, Lowell Geringer; sisters-in-law, Alice (Clingaman) Geringer, Clarice (Geringer) George, Kathryn (Geringer) Byers and Jane (Geringer) Abbs; niece, Marsha (Geringer) Watts; and nephews, Bill Hammontree and Scott Abbs.

Memorial Contributions may be made to the National World War II Memorial, 1750 Independence Avenue SW, Washington DC 20006 or to the Christ United Methodist Church in Wauseon, Ohio.

Graveside Service will be Saturday, June 26, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in Zion Cemetery, 4545 CR 11 in Wauseon, Ohio with Pastor Mark Vincent officiating.

To leave a special message for Virginia’s family please visit, www.grisierfh.com.