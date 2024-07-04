Fulton County July 4th Fatal Accident Under Investigation

Lyons, Ohio (Press Release) – The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on July 4, 2024, at approximately 1:18 p.m. The crash occurred at State Route 109 at US Route 20 in Royalton Township, Fulton County, Ohio.

Richard Kinnick, age 74, of Adrian, Michigan, was driving a 2018 Chevrolet Trax southbound on State Route 109 when he failed to stop for the posted stop sign at US Route 20. As Mr. Kinnick entered the intersection, he was struck by John Garrow, age 68, of Waldron, Michigan, Ohio, who was westbound on US Route 20 in a 2020 Subaru Outback.

Mr. Kinnick’s passenger, Laura Berger, age 71, of Sarasota, Florida was transported to Toledo Hospital by Delta Fire/Rescue with serious injuries. Ms. Berger was wearing her safety belt. Mr. Garrow’s passenger Laura Garrow, age 66, of Waldron, Michigan. Mr. and Mrs. Garrow were both transported to Fulton County Health Center, with minor injuries. Mr. Kinnick was not wearing his safety belt and was later pronounced deceased at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Delta Fire Department, Lyons Fire Department, Brett’s Towing, and Pat and Jake’s Towing.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol would like to remind motorist to always wear your safety belt, and to take the extra time to safely proceed through intersections.