Fulton County Jury Finds Wauseon Man Guilty On Multiple Charges

On Tuesday afternoon, September 28, 2021, in the Fulton County Common Pleas Court, a jury of 8 men and 4 women found Augustine Chapa, 34, of 244 Depot Street, Wauseon, guilty of Domestic Violence, Burglary, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle and Grand Theft.

The jury deliberated approximately 90 minutes before returning the verdict. The trial lasted two days.

The case was prosecuted by Fulton County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney, Paul H. Kennedy, and the defendant was represented by Edgerton attorney, Dwight Cain.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson deferred the sentencing and ordered a presentence investigation report. The defendant ls being held at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio.

The charge was the result of an investigation conducted by the Wauseon Police Department.