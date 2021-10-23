Fulton County Senior Center News For November

Upcoming Events: November 1 Swanton Site starts meeting in new location at 620 Dodge St.; November 7 Daylight Savings Time ends; November 9 Veterans’ Lunch at Archbold and Delta Sites (Make Reservations); November 10 Veterans’ Lunch at Fayette, Swanton and Wauseon (Make reservation); November 11 Closed for Veteran’s Day; November 25 and 26 Closed for Thanksgiving

As of November 1, 2021, the Swanton Senior Center is meeting at 620 Dodge Street, inside Faith Lutheran Church. Jeanne, Claudia and Andrea invite you to reserve a noon lunch on Mondays, Wednesdays or Fridays, and join other Swanton seniors for activities and BINGO.

Check out the calendar in newsletter for more details on activities. Please reserve your lunch at least one business day in advance by calling 419-337-9299.

Supply chain issues continue to affect the United States, and the Senior Center is no exception. Please be aware that our kitchen will continue to provide you with nutritious meals.

Sometimes we might have to make substitutions, based on the availability of certain food items. We appreciate your flexibility when we must make changes to our menu. Thank you in advance for your understanding.

Daylight Savings Time ends at 2:00 am on Sunday, November 7, and our clocks “fall back” one hour. It is a good idea to ask a family member, neighbor or property owner to replace the batteries in your smoke detectors when you change your clocks. Did you know that alarm sensors wear out?

The fire department recommends replacing your smoke detectors every ten years. When you install a new detector, use a permanent marker to write the date on the inside of the new detector’s cover.

Join us for an evening trip on Wednesday, December 8, to Nite Lites Drive-Thru Christmas Light Show at Michigan International Speedway. The displays feature five miles of lights, six lighted tunnels and sixteen mega trees.

You will enjoy the lights from the comfort of a Senior Center bus, with no walking among displays. Suggested donation of $10 per person covers transportation and admission.

All seniors will meet at the Fulton County Senior Center, 240 Clinton Street, Wauseon, at 5:30 pm, to leave at 5:45 pm. The bus will return at approximately 9:00 pm (depending on traffic) to the

Fulton County Senior Center. Please pay as you board the bus. Eat supper on your own before you arrive for this trip. We recommend dressing in layers as the bus temperature can be unpredictable.

Looking for a clutter-free gift idea for Christmas? Consider purchasing meal tickets through the Fulton County Senior Center. Each meal ticket is a suggested $2.00 donation. You’ll be confident your senior loved one is enjoying a nutritious lunch among friends at the Senior Center.

Lunch is served weekdays at noon. Remind your senior to reserve their meal one business day in advance. Valet parking is available at our sites, if desired. Simply park in the front of the Senior Center and notify the receptionist or Site Manager when you check in for your meal.

If you receive home-delivered meals and have a dog, please restrain the dog or put it in another room when your meal driver delivers your meal. The driver will not deliver if the dog is loose. Thank you for working with us to ensure safe delivery of your home-delivered meal.

More than 200 seniors in the Pettisville school district have received almost 19,000 meals in the partnership between Das Essen Haus restaurant and the Senior Center. This program will conclude on December 31, 2021.

Until then, participants may continue to use their existing vouchers, up to two meal vouchers per week. As 2022 begins, you are invited to meet your friends for lunch at the Wauseon Senior Center site. Lunch is served each weekday at noon.

Watch future newsletters for the current month’s menu. Please make your meal reservation at least one business day in advance by calling 419-337-9299. Suggested donation per meal is $2.00 per person.

Men age 60 and over are invited to play half-court basketball at the Gym at Fulton County Senior Center, 240 Clinton Street, Wauseon. This free activity will take place Mondays, 5 to 6 pm. Right now we are gauging interest. If you are interested in playing, call Karen at 419-337-9299.

Provide your name and phone number so we can contact you when we choose a start date. Important notes: please bring your own water bottle, labeled with your name. Wear appropriate shoes. If it’s raining/ snowing, please bring dry gym shoes to change into to keep water off the court.

It’s not too early to start planning for Ohio’s unpredictable fall and winter weather. Take action now to keep a few shelf-stable meals in your kitchen in the unlikely event that our Senior Center closes.

Also, once the snow starts to fly, remember to keep your driveway and sidewalks clear. Your meal delivery driver thanks you in advance for providing a safe way to bring your meal to your door.

If we cancel activities or meals, you can expect to receive a phone call from our automated phone system. One Call Now will provide you with instructions in the event of a Level 2 or Level 3 snow emergency.