Fulton County Sheriff Department Announces Results Of Super Bowl Weekend Traffic Blitz

Sheriff Roy E. Miller announced that the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office conducted a Traffic Enforcement Blitz, designated, Super Bowl Blitz, which ran from February 12th thru February 13th.

Deputies who worked this Blitz made 10 traffic stops and issued three citations. The citations issued were for two speed violations and one permit violation. Deputies also issued nine warnings during the Blitz.

The Traffic Enforcement Blitzes are paid for from a grant that the Sheriff’s Office received from the Ohio Department of Public Safety.

Sheriff Miller and his deputies are dedicated to protecting the citizens of Fulton County and the motorists who travel its highways.

This grant allows extra patrol to enforce the traffic laws that will increase the safety of motorists on the roadway in the areas that are prone to a higher number of serious and fatal crashes.