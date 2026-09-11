Williams County Genealogical Society Fills Family History Month With Four Programs

The Williams County Genealogical Society was presented with a 45-Year Certificate at the recent Ohio Genealogical Society Conference, recognizing its longstanding status as an established chapter of the state organization.

The society’s beginnings trace to the spring of 1981, when Diane Gagel placed an advertisement in the Bryan Times inviting anyone interested in family history and genealogical research to contact her and attend an organizational meeting.

From that initial invitation, a group came together with a shared interest in researching and preserving local history and family records. The organization applied for chapter status with the Ohio Genealogical Society and was formally accepted in June 1981.

The society’s mission has remained centered on the preservation and education of local history and genealogical resources.

It has worked to preserve and make accessible vital records, cemetery information, historical documents and other materials that can assist individuals in researching their families and understanding their local heritage.

Original elected members were:

-President Diane Gagel

-First Vice President Frances Noonan

-Second Vice President Pamela Pattison Lash

-Recording Secretary Alice Musser Shaffer

-Corresponding Secretary Jacque Whetro

-Treasurer Mike Williams

-Librarian/Historian Jo Ellen Partee Culbertson

-Newsletter Editor Betty Michaels

-Registrar Doris Brown Rath

Four programs are set for October, which is Family History Month.

Vice President Richard L. Cooley will present “Investigating Louden Cemetery” on Monday, Oct. 5, from 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. at the Williams County Public Library’s Local History Center.

He will present “Buck Cemetery” of Springfield Township on Tuesday, Oct. 13, at 5:30 p.m. at the Defiance Public Library, 320 Fort St. No registration is required for the Buck Cemetery program.

President Pamela Pattison Lash will present “Making Sense of the Census” on Wednesday, Oct. 14, at 10:30 a.m. at the Defiance Public Library. She presented the same program Aug. 3 at the Local History Center.

The society will host a lock-in at the Local History Center on Saturday, Oct. 24, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for researching and sharing ideas.

Those wishing to take part should register with Lash by Oct. 14 at pam_lash@yahoo.com and bring a snack to share. The group will break at noon for a pizza lunch. Participants should bring their own drink.