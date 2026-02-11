Gary Crider (1953 – 2026)

(Celebrating A Life Of Christian Service)

Gary A. Crider, 72, of Pioneer, went to be with his Lord and Savior on February 9, 2026, at Henry Ford Allegiance Hospital in Jackson, Michigan.

He was born October 29, 1953, in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, to Paul H. and Mary Ellen (Griffin) Crider. Gary graduated from Findlay High School in 1971 and went on to earn his bachelor’s degree in accounting from Cedarville College.

On August 18, 1973, he married the love of his life, Patricia “Patty” A. Brewer, in Findlay, Ohio.

Gary was a devoted follower of his Father, Savior and Lord, Christ Jesus. His devotion to God helped him to be a loving husband, father and papa.

Gary was a member at Lake View United Brethren Church in Camden, Michigan, where he taught Sunday School and was a volunteer with Habitat builds. He was formerly a member at First Church of Christ in Bryan, where he served as an elder.

Gary worked as controller and CFO at various companies, primarily automotive suppliers, retiring from Alex Products in Ridgeville Corners.

In his spare time, he enjoyed running, completing three marathons in his life, beekeeping, deer hunting, making apple cider, building wooden boats, and playing his trombone for the Salvation Army. Above all, he was the No. 1 fan for his four granddaughters in whatever they did.

Gary is survived by his wife of 52 years, Patty; son Dustin (Heidi) Crider of Auburn, Indiana; four granddaughters, Lauren, Olivia, Vanessa and Emilia Crider; and sister, Linda (Tom) Croy of Findlay. He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Katherine Michelle Crider.

Visitation for Gary will be held Monday, February 16, 2026, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Lake View United Brethren Church in Camden. A funeral service will immediately follow at 4 p.m. at the church with the Rev. Steve Smith to officiate. Gary will be laid to rest privately at Maple Grove Cemetery in Findlay, Ohio.

Memorial contributions can be made to Lake View Church. Condolences can be left for the family at thethompsonfuneralhome.com.