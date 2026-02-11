Rollin Schaffner (1948 – 2026)

(1966 Graduate Of Gorham-Fayette High School)

FAYETTE—Rollin Lee Schaffner, age 77, of Fayette, died unexpectedly at his home on Monday evening, Feb. 9, 2026.

Born June 1, 1948, in Wauseon, he was the son of the late Paul and Naomi (Clay) Schaffner.

A lifelong Fayette resident, Rollin was a 1966 graduate of Gorham-Fayette High School.

After graduation he immediately enlisted to serve his country as a member of the Army National Guard. On Aug. 14, 1976, he married the love of his life, the former Vicky Lynn Mull of Archbold.

Together they raised a son and a daughter and enjoyed nearly 50 years of memories as husband and wife.

Rollin worked at the Fayette grain elevator for many years before driving truck for R&S Lines in Stryker, where he retired in 2013. There, he was known to his fellow truckers as “Woodchuck.”

He was a member of the Fayette Lions Club, Fulton County Sportsman Club, and Everyday Hope Church in Wauseon. When he wasn’t working, he enjoyed fishing, trap-shooting, and mowing his lawn.

In retirement, he looked forward to twice-monthly “Truckers Breakfasts” at the Home Restaurant in Archbold. Rollin was easy-going yet strong-willed and had a great sense of humor, creating a clever nickname for everyone he cared for.

Surviving in addition to his wife, Vicky, is a daughter, Tori “Flo” (Earl) Winegarner of Archbold; son, Justin “Buck” (Michelle) Schaffner of Wauseon; two brothers, David (Paula) Schaffner of Fayette and Randy Schaffner of Lansing, Mich.; his sister, Dianne (Mike) Lumbrezer of Merritt Island, Fla.; and his three beloved grandchildren, Gavin “Punkin,” Nate “Smiley” and Braden “Flip.” In addition to his parents, Rollin was preceded in death by a son, Trevor James Schaffner at birth.

Cremation will take place. A memorial service for Rollin will be held on Friday, Feb. 13, 2026, at 11 a.m. at the Pettisville Missionary Church in Pettisville with Pastor Mark McCready officiating. A time of food and fellowship with the family will immediately follow.

Memorial contributions in honor of Rollin can be made to Everyday Hope Church or to the family. Friends can express sympathies to the family online by visiting the tribute wall at www.marryfh.com. Arrangements have been made with the guidance of the Marry Funeral Home, Fayette.