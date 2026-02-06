Gary Feeney (1966 – 2026)

(2023 Williams County Veteran Of The Year)

With deep love and profound sadness, we announce the passing of Gary L. Feeney, age 59, of Bryan, Ohio. He passed away Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family. Gary was a man who dedicated his life to his family, his country and serving veterans.

Gary began serving his country and community by joining the U.S. Navy in 1986 and was honorably discharged in 1990.

He served the veterans of Williams County as a Veterans Service Commissioner from 2016 to present; VFW Post 2489 Post Commander from 2014 to present; VFW District 1 Commander from 2015 to 2016; All American Team Commander from 2023 to 2024; was a life member of VFW Post 2489 and AmVets Post 54; was a member of Bryan American Legion Post 284, the DAV, the Bryan/Pulaski Memorial Day Association and Ohio State Veterans. He was honored as the Williams County Veteran of the Year in 2023 for his dedication to serving area veterans.

Gary was also an avid Ohio State Buckeyes fan, enjoyed riding motorcycles, hunting, camping, vacationing, bowling, golf and farming. But most importantly, he loved his family and friends at the Bryan VFW.

Gary was born Nov. 14, 1966, in Hollywood, Calif., and was raised the son of Morris and Deloris (Hardin) Robbins. He graduated from Edon High School in 1985 prior to joining the Navy.

He worked at Sauder Woodworking, retiring after 38 years of service as a maintenance supervisor. He married Janet L. (Rettig) Franz on Oct. 13, 2007, in Sevierville, Tenn., and she survives.

Along with his wife, Gary is survived by children, Josh (Heidi) Franz of Perrysburg, Jennifer (Mike) Stantz of Edon, Michelle (Ben) Sonnenberg of Napoleon, Shane (Danielle) Feeney and Emily (Devin) Feeney, both of Montpelier; 13 grandchildren; sisters, Trish (Darren) Hogan and Sue (Jeff) Woolace; brother, Charles (Lisa) Feeney; and brother-in-law, Mark Taylor.

He was preceded in death by his parents; granddaughter, Kyla Stantz; brother, Steve Robbins; and sister, Tina Taylor.

The family encourages family and friends to wear their OSU gear to honor Gary’s love for the Buckeyes. Visitation for Gary will be held Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Krill Funeral Home, 860 W. Mulberry St., Bryan, Ohio. Funeral services will be held Monday, Feb. 9, 2026, at 11 a.m. in the funeral home with Nick Hill officiating. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery, Montpelier, with graveside military rites presented by the combined Bryan VFW/American Legion Honor Detail and U.S. Navy Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the family in care of Krill Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent and the online register signed at http://www.krillfuneralservice.com.