Helen “Barefoot” Powell (1951 – 2026)

(Her Love For Racing, Riding, And Family)

Helen Louise Powell, age 74, of Hicksville, Ohio, passed away Sunday morning, Feb. 1, 2026, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, Ind., surrounded by her loving family.

She was born March 24, 1951, in Fort Wayne, Ind., to the late Leo and Blossom “Boots” (Clem) Crabtree.

She graduated from Antwerp High School and earned a degree in architecture from ITT Tech. On July 15, 1978, she married her high school sweetheart, Charles “Charlie” D. Powell, who preceded her in death on Sept. 23, 2016.

Helen loved drag racing her 1972 Ford Pinto and earned the nickname “Barefoot” at the drag strip for walking around the pits and staging lanes without shoes.

She enjoyed riding motorcycles with her husband Charlie, visiting with family and friends, camping, and hiking. She was a skilled carpenter and artistic painter, and also loved her cats and gardening.

Survivors include her children, Dawn (James) Ish, Dusty Powell, and Charles (Nikki Parsons) Powell II; grandchildren, Summer (Bryan) Bell, Maxwell and Logun Ish; brother, Jack Cox of Fort Wayne, Ind.; sister, Marlene “Tootie” Stoddard of Fort Wayne, Ind.; several nieces and nephews; and best friends, Sandy (Jim) Fellers of Hicksville, Ohio, and Ruth (Darrell) Miller of Harland, Ind.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Charlie, and her son-in-law, Phil Smethurst.

A celebration of Helen’s life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers and other gifts, memorial contributions may be made to the benevolence of the Powell family.

In lieu of flowers and other gifts, memorial contributions may be made to the benevolence of the Powell family.