Gary L. Hibbard (1946 – 2026)

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(Woodworker, Traveler, Grandfather, Veteran)

Gary L. Hibbard, 79, of Upper Sandusky, Ohio, died at St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo, Ohio, on June 13, 2026. He was born Sept. 13, 1946, in Fayette, Ohio, to the late Eldo G. and Dorothy E. (Shaffer) Hibbard.

Gary married Linda K. (Moore) Hibbard on March 28, 1970, and she survives in Upper Sandusky.

He is also survived by his daughter, Daun (Dave Richter) Myers of Lakeview; son Michael (Lisa) Hibbard of Perrysburg; daughter Jenni Canestrari of Upper Sandusky; 10 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and a brother, Nelson Hibbard of Fayette. He was preceded in death by his brother, Darrell Hibbard, and sister, Rhonda Frederick.

After graduating from high school, Gary joined the United States Navy and proudly served his country. Gary truly loved the Navy and his country. He went on to work for the Unisys Corp. of Holland, Ohio, and after 40 years of employment he retired in 2011.

Following retirement, he enjoyed working as a greeter at the University of Tennessee Medical Cancer Center, where he welcomed and assisted others with kindness and care.

Gary enjoyed camping, woodworking, farming, and traveling, especially the annual cruises he shared with his wife, Linda. Most of all, he cherished spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held Thursday, June 18, 2026, at 12:30 p.m. at Bringman Clark Funeral Home, Upper Sandusky, with Dennis Moore officiating. Interment will follow at Old Mission Cemetery, Upper Sandusky, where full military honors will be conducted by the Upper Sandusky Veterans Color Guard. Visitation will be held Thursday, June 18, 2026, from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Flag City Honor Flight in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 East Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, Ohio 43351. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.BringmanClark.com.