Gary Mohler (1961 – 2025)

Gary Mohler, 64, of Millsap, Texas, passed away peacefully on November 15th with his beloved wife by his side. Gary was born to the late Betty (Sharp) Mohler and Chalmer “Mo” Mohler Jr. on October 30, 1961.

He grew up in Whitehouse, Ohio, and went on to explore a wide variety of careers.

He tried his hand at a bit of everything over the years, always collecting stories—and laughs—along the way. His many jobs made him a true “jack of all trades,” and he knew at least a little about just about everything.

Gary loved being outdoors, whether he was mowing, landscaping, camping, fishing, or spending a day on the golf course. He relished a slower pace of life and never passed up the chance for an afternoon nap.

At home, he was almost always in the company of his loyal sidekick, Jackson, his black lab. A friend to many, Gary never met a stranger; he made connections everywhere he went—both with people and with dogs.

People were naturally drawn to his easygoing attitude and his good sense of humor. He loved community and fellowship and was an active member of the Emmaus community in Northwest Ohio, where he even served on the board for a few years.

Gary met his wife, Kathy (Walz), while working at Sauder Woodworking in Archbold, and they married in 1999. They shared 26 years of marriage filled with love, laughter, and partnership through both the joyful and the difficult moments. In 2018, they moved to Texas with plans to enjoy their retirement together.

Gary had four beloved children—Kathryne (Guy), Tristan (Danielle), Lucas (Kanages), and Elizabeth—and three stepchildren he loved as his own: Stacey (Brent), Shawn (Angel), and Misha (Derek). He was also blessed with 12 grandchildren, each of whom he loved deeply and spoke of with pride.

He is survived by his wife, his children, his grandchildren, and his sister, Cheri (Ken). He is preceded in death by his father, “Mo,” his mother, “Lulu,” and his brother Terry.

A celebration of Life is being planned for a later date.