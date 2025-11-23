Connie Roesch (1951 – 2025)

(Owned ABC Children’s Resale Shop In Bryan)

Connie Jean Roesch, age 74, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, November 22, 2025, surrounded by her loving family.

Connie owned the ABC Children’s Resale shop in Bryan for many years. She also sold Tupperware, Avon and Pampered Chef products.

She was a member of First Baptist Church. Connie loved going to garage sales, fishing and tending her flower gardens.

Connie was born on August 23, 1951, in Paulding, Ohio, the daughter of Vernon and Irene (Polter) Etchen. She married Robert D. Roesch on March 14, 1971, in Mark Center, Ohio and he survives.

Connie is also survived by her daughters, Tina (Brett) Dummitt, of Montpelier and Teresa (John) Taylor, of Bryan; 8 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her father, Vernon Etchen; mother and step-father, Irene and Keith Oberlin; grandson, Jeremiah Rios; brothers, Jim and Dennis Etchen and sisters, Pam Kline and Ruthie Wirth.

Visitation for Connie will be held on Tuesday, November 25, 2025 from 5:00-7:00pm at Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, Ohio. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, November 26, 2025 at 11:00am with Pastor John MacFarlane officiating. Burial will follow at Fountain Grove Cemetery, Bryan.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are requested to the Williams County Humane Society or First Baptist Church.