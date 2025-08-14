Gary Mohr (1946 – 2025)

Gary Donald Mohr, age 78, of Swanton, Ohio, died Monday, August 11, 2025, at the Embassy of Swanton.

Gary was born September 3, 1946, in Toledo, Ohio, to Carlton Robert and Mildred Mary (Navarre) Mohr. Gary was a 1964 graduate of Swanton High School, and obtained his associate’s degree from Stautzenberger College.

Gary served his country as a Vietnam veteran in the United States Army. Following honorable discharge from the Army, his career spanned various roles where he showcased an unwavering work ethic and a knack for connecting with others.

He worked as a cement finisher, owned Hubs Bar, and engaged in home renovation projects, each allowing him to interact with people from all walks of life. Gary was truly a people person.

In his leisure time, Gary found joy in playing cards, a pastime that often brought friends and family together, and he loved traveling, exploring new destinations and creating lasting memories.

Gary is survived by his sons, Justin Mohr and Patrick Mohr; his sister, Karen (Ralph) Maddy; his niece, Dawn Dusseau; his great-niece, Delaney Dusseau; and his great-nephew, Trevor Dusseau, who will forever cherish the moments shared with him.

Visitation will be held Monday, August 18th from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at the Weigel Funeral Home in Swanton, where services will begin at 12:00 (Noon), with Pastor Dalton Rosa-Ruggieri officiating. Interment, with Military Rites, will follow at East Swanton Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, 620 Dodge St., Swanton, OH 43558.