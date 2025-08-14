Nancy Smithmyer (1946 – 2025)

Nancy Jane (Meyer) Smithmyer, age 78, of Delta, Ohio, entered into eternal life on Wednesday morning, August 13, 2025, in her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Born on November 20, 1946, in Evansville, Indiana, she was the daughter of Clarence and Ina Jane (Orr) Meyer. On July 6, 1968, she married Robert Joseph Smithmyer.

Nancy was a member of Holy Trinity Parish in Assumption. She graduated from Notre Dame Academy and attended The University of Toledo, where she earned an Associate’s Degree as a radiology technician.

She worked at The Toledo Hospital for Dr. Brown, prior to leaving to raise her family. After the kids started school, she went back to work as a librarian for St. Mary’s School in Assumption for 20 years, and retired from the Evergreen Community Library in 2006.

She was in charge of story time and the summer reading program. Beyond her professional life, she was known for her love of gardening, where she found solace and joy in nurturing her plants, flowers, and vegetables. She also enjoyed reading books, watching rodeos, and eating chocolate. Most of all, she loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Nancy is survived by her devoted husband of 57 years, Robert J. Smithmyer. Together they built a loving family, which includes their sons, Matt (Jana) Smithmyer and Dave (Lisa) Smithmyer, along with their daughter, Patty (Cam) Scott. Nancy was cherished by her six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, who brought immense joy and happiness to her life.

Her siblings also survive her, including sisters Kathy Lillibridge and Debby (Joe) Gomez, as well as brothers Dan (Sue) Meyer and John (Victoria) Meyer, and many nieces and nephews. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Patty Root.

A memorial service for Nancy will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Trinity Parish, 2649 US-20, Swanton, OH 43558. Arrangements by Weigel Funeral Home ~ 419.826.2631.