Genevieve “Genny” Suffel (1917-2019)

Genevieve “Genny” I. Suffel, age 102, of Edgerton, Ohio, passed away at 8:10 P.M. on Tuesday, July 17, 2019, at Laurels of DeKalb where she was a patient after a brief illness, surrounded by her family.

Mrs. Suffel was a member of the Edgerton Church of Christ where she was active as a Sunday School and Vacation Bible School teacher, was a member of the Ladies Aide and served as church recording secretary. She also was a charter member of John D. Smith Post #10 American Legion Auxiliary and a member of Pythian Sisters. Genny enjoyed regular attendance at the Edgerton Senior Center playing cards and bingo, and her greatest blessing was spending time with family and sharing in their lives.

Genevieve I. Suffel was born on June 24, 1917, in Milford Township, of Defiance County, Ohio, the daughter of Samuel and Blanche (Ridenour) Sleesman, She married Kenneth R. Suffel on October 1, 1936, in Edgerton, and he preceded her in death on July 13, 1996.

Survivors include two sons, Bill (Pat) Suffel, and Donald (Delores) Suffel, both of Edgerton; one daughter, Diane Seslar, of Edgerton; a daughter-in-law, Susan Suffel, of Edgerton; sixteen grandchildren; thirty great-grandchildren; sixteen great-great-grandchildren; and several step grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by one son, Duane Suffel; a son-in-law, Terry Seslar; nine brothers, John, I.M., Loman, Clyde, Kenneth, Lavon, Dallas, and Cleo Sleesman and Bobby Metz; and six sisters, Dessie, Bonnie, Lydia, Doris, Iva and Helen.

Visitation will be held on Monday, July 22, 2019, from 4:00-8:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 114 East Hull Street, Edgerton. Services will be held on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at 11:00 A.M. in the Edgerton Church of Christ, with Pastor Jeff Brookins officiating, with visitation one hour prior to the service beginning at 10:00 A.M. in the church. Interment will be Maple Grove Cemetery, Edgerton.

Memorials are requested to Edgerton Church of Christ or Edgerton Senior Center.

