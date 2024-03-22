Genaro Aguilar (1939 – 2024)

(Longtime Member Of Bryan Eagles)

Genaro Aguilar, age 84, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away beside his loving daughter on Thursday, March 21, 2024, at CHP Hospice Center, Defiance, Ohio.

Genaro worked as a laborer for over 25 years with Con Agra. He enjoyed the outdoors, often spending his free time gardening or hunting.

He also found excitement in taking his chances at a casino and loved to go out to eat. He held no preference for his dining location; so long as it kept his dishes at home clean. He was a longtime member of Saint Patrick Catholic Church and the Bryan Eagles.

Genaro was born on September 19, 1939 in Tamaulipas, Mexico, the son of Amador and Juanita (Erebia) Aguilar. He married Minerva Garza on September 21, 1963, in Caldwell, Idaho. She preceded him in death on Monday, August 11, 2014.

Genaro is survived by his daughter, Herminea Aguilar; sisters, Alvina (Jesus) Pardo, Natalia Vega, and Diana Aguilar; brothers, Amador Aguilar, Jr., Jose M. Aguilar, and Manuel Barroso.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; two infant daughters, Maria Irma and Lisa; sister, Rosa (Cleofas) Barbosa, and a brother, Sylvestre Aguilar.

Services will be held at a later date with interment to follow at Fountain Grove Cemetery. Krill Funeral Home has been entrusted with the services.

Memorial donations may be made out to the Alzheimer’s Association.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Genaro Aguilar, please visit our flower store.