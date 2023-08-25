Gene Bowerman (1947 – 2023)

(Active Member Of Delta Eagles)

Veteran

Gene Dennis Bowerman, age 76, of Swanton, passed away unexpectedly at his residence early Thursday morning, August 24, 2023.

He was born on August 18, 1947 in Wauseon to the late Harold Bowerman and Kathryn (Galbraith) Bowerman.

Gene graduated from Delta High School in 1965, shortly after high school he enlisted in the United States Army and served during the Vietnam War from 1966 to 1972.

On April 3, 1970, he married Shirley Battig and together they shared 53 years of marriage and were blessed with three children, Tyson, Jon and Tatum.

In 1976, Gene along with his wife, Shirley started their family business, Bowerman Carpet / Wallpaper; which still operates today.

Gene was a member and past Master of Fulton Lodge #248 F&A.M. He was also an active member of the Delta Eagles, Delta American Legion Post #373 and Hope Church of Delta (previously Delta United Methodist Church).

Gene enjoyed spending time camping with his family at Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park in Fremont, IN and recently, Marble Lake; where he captained the pontoon boat and drove his grandchildren and trusted canine companion, “Lu Lu” on his motor scooter.

He loved supporting and following his children in their various sporting and school activities. Gene was an avid fan of The OSU Buckeyes, Cleveland Browns and Cleveland Indians and proud supporter of the Delta Public Schools.

In addition to the passing of his parents, Gene was preceded in death by his daughter, Tatum Bowerman- Hummel on August 20, 2016 and brother, Edwin Bowerman on October 9, 2002.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley; sons, Tyson (Amy) Bowerman of Swanton; Jon (Becky) Bowerman of Florida, son-in-law, Chris Hummel and grandchildren, Courtney, Claudia, Abby, Amanda, Tristen, Gavin, Clayton, Michaela, Katie and Oliver and sister-in-law, Donna Bowerman.

Friends and family will be received from 2:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Monday, August 28, 2023 at Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St. Hwy. 109 in Delta. A funeral service honoring Gene’s life will be held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, August 29, 2023 also at the funeral home.

Those wishing a show of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions to the Fulton County Humane Society, 22450 Co Rd F, Archbold, Ohio 43502, or Sara’s Garden, 620 W. Leggett Street Wauseon, Ohio 43567 in Gene’s memory.