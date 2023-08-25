Brian Hite (1958 – 2023)

(1977 Delta High School Graduate)

Brian S. Hite, age 64, of Archbold, passed away on August 23, 2023, at Fairlawn Haven following a rare neurological disorder. Brian worked as a hyster driver for Sauder Woodworking for 40 years.

Brian was born on September 7, 1958, in Wauseon. Brian was the son of Richard N. and Dellann (Green) Hite.

He was a Delta High School graduate of 1977. Brian served our country as a member of the United States Army.

On August 11, 1989, he married Shelly (Beaverson), who survives. Brian and Shelly spent 34 wonderful and loving years together.

Brian was a member of St. James Lutheran Church. He also cared for the St. James Lutheran Cemetery for many years.

He enjoyed old cars, fishing, woodworking, and cooking. He also enjoyed rooting on The Ohio State Buckeyes, and the Cincinnati Reds and the Cincinnati Bengals.

Surviving Brian besides his wife is his son, Jared Hite; son, Jordan Hite; sisters, Marilyn (Bill) Hopkins and Sandy Hite; and brother, Richard Hite, Jr. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A memorial service for Brian will take place on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at the St. James Lutheran Church at 11am, with Rev. James Strawn officiating. The family will greet friends and family at 10am at the church. Burial will take place at a later date at the St. James Lutheran Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to St. James Lutheran Church.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. The Grisier Funeral Home of Archbold is honored to serve the Hite family.