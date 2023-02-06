Gene Mattin (1955-2023)

Gene Herbert Mattin, age 67, of Delta, peacefully passed away at Fulton Manor in Wauseon, Sunday morning February 5, 2023.

He was born in Wauseon on October 6, 1955 to the late Robert E. Mattin and Peggy (Todd) Krieger-Mattin.

During his working career, Gene was a forklift operator; first at Aunt Jane’s Pickle Factory in Delta, then La Choy in Wauseon before finishing at Arrow Tru-Line in Archbold.

He enjoyed several hobbies, including NASCAR and supporting his Detroit Lyons and OSU Football. Gene was also a member of the Delta Eagles.

He is survived by his daughter, Lisa (James) Ledyard of Wauseon; son, David (Rhonda) Mattin of Lyons; brother, Robert T. Mattin Sr. of Delta; grandchildren, Grace and Alyssa; along with many loving nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Robert E. Mattin who passed away in 1959 and Peggy Krieger-Mattin in 2016, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Roger D. Mattin, Ronald D, Mattin and sister, Vickey Mattin.

A public graveside committal service at Greenlawn Cemetery in Delta will be announced once details are complete. Arrangements are entrusted to Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory 5825 St Hwy 109, Delta, Ohio 43515.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing a show of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions to the family, care of Lisa S. Ledyard.

