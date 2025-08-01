Gene Weidner (1939 – 2025)

Gene A. Weidner, 86, of Montpelier passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2025, at Evergreen Healthcare in Montpelier. He was born on July 10, 1939, in Montpelier to Philip M. and Ruth M. (Pinckley) Weidner.

Gene graduated from Montpelier High School in 1957. On April 8, 1967, he married Linda K. Ferree, and she preceded him in death.

Gene was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Montpelier, where he was a former Elder and Deacon.

He worked at Mohawk Tools in Montpelier for 33 years and then at Community Health and Wellness Center in Montpelier before retiring in 2006.

He is survived by his children Christy (Philip) Mann and DiAnn (Jason) Smith, Lisa (Mark Hoeffel) Gotshall, Scott Weidner and Michael Weidner; eleven grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren; and sister in-law Peggy Weidner.

Gene was preceded in death by his parents, wife Linda, an infant sister, one grandson, brother Hal Weidner, sister-in-law Sandra Schindler, brother- in-law Richard Schindler.

Visitation for Gene will be on Wednesday, August 6th from 4-8 pm at the Thompson Funeral Home in Montpelier. Services will be on Thursday at 11 am at First Presbyterian Church in Montpelier with Pastor Kevin Doseck to officiate. Interment will follow at Floral Grove Cemetery in Pioneer. Attendees are encouraged to drive their classic cars to the service.

Memorial contributions may be given to First Presbyterian Church or Evergreen Healthcare Activity Fund. Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.