Nancy Rosenbrook (1943 – 2025)

Nancy Ann Rosenbrook, 82, of Bryan passed away Thursday, July 31, 2025, at Parkview Hospital, Bryan.

She was born on January 22, 1943, in Pioneer to Adam Jackson and Florence Eleanor (Gambler) Little.

Nancy was one of six other siblings, who are Eugene, Ricky, Mary, Shirley and George. On January 23, 1965, she married William Rosenbrook, and he preceded her in death.

Nancy is survived by her children Harold John (Paula) Rosenbrook of Antwerp, Dorothy Jean Lelandorf of Clinton, Tennessee, Nancy (Brian) Snyder of Bryan and Laurie (John) Scouten of Edgerton; nine grandchildren, many great grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband William, daughter Wanda Joann Rosenbrook, and granddaughter Amanda Parsons.

Visitation for Nancy will be on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, from 11am – 1pm at the Thompson Funeral Home in Montpelier. A graveside will immediately follow at 1:30pm at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier with Pastor Kevin Doseck to officiate.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Williams County Humane Society.