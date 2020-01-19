Geneva Armstrong (1942-2020)

Geneva F. Armstrong, 77, of Fayette, passed away Friday, January 17, 2020, at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center in Toledo. She was born February 10, 1942, to the late Sylvan and Hazel (Baker) Waldfogel. In December of 1977, She married Richard D. Armstrong, and he survives.

Geneva worked at I.T.T. Higbie for approximately 40 years as a Human Resources Assistant. In her lifetime, she was a member of the Red Hats Women’s Organization, Business and Professional Woman’s Association, the Ohio Child Conservation League, a travelling acting group called The Pretenders, and the Sweet Adelines – a singing group which provided the introduction for WOWO Radio in Ft. Wayne.

She loved to read – reading almost every romance novel ever wrote, latch hook, and above all – her grandchildren.

Surviving besides her husband is son, Rey (Angela) Armstrong; step-children, Sean Armstrong and Michelle (Martin) Braddy; 10 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents.

A funeral service for Geneva will be held Friday, January 24, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Eagle Funeral Home in Fayette with Pastor Don Krieger, officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Morenci. Visitation will be Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 2:00-7:00 p.m., at Eagle Funeral Home in Fayette.

Memorial contributions in honor of Geneva can be made to the American Cancer Society or St. Jude Children Research Hospital.

