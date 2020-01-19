William “Bill” Wood (1933-2020)

William “Bill” David Wood, peacefully went to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 18, 2020. William was born on November 20, 1933, to Horris and Mary (Welborn) Wood, in Burkburett, Texas.

Upon graduating from Addison High School in 1952, Bill enlisted into the United States Air Force as an airplane mechanic. He served our country from 1952 until he was honorably discharged in 1960.

While serving, on December 1, 1956, he and Rosali Blodgett were wed in Adrian, Michigan. Bill and Rosali welcomed their first child, Kevin, on July 18, 1958. Two years later, they welcomed their second son, Donald, on April 12, 1960.

After his service in the Air Force, he began his working career back in Addison, Michigan as a bus driver and mechanic. He was also a boat builder near Devils Lake.

After moving to Wauseon in 1957, Bill worked at numerous gas stations, Lammon Furniture, and Quality Electric. In 1979, Bill started working at ODOT as a mechanic and retired in 1997.

He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Bill was an active member of Hope Christian Fellowship Church in Wauseon.

Bill also volunteered his time for the Wauseon Fire Department and as a member of the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department Auxiliary.

Surviving are his wife of 63 years, Rosali Wood, of Wauseon, son, Donald (Peggy) Wood of Wauseon, grandchildren, Jennifer (Mark) Tester of Wauseon, Joshua (Hope) Wood of Wauseon, and Jared (Lauren) Wood of Napoleon, and great-grandchildren, Addison and Tyler Tester, Aiden and Kaydence Wood and Declan Wood. Also surviving are brother, Dick Wood and sister Bev Stetten, and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a son, Kevin Wood, father, Horris, mother, Mary, step-father, Dale, half-brother, Roger and sister Joe.

Visitation for Bill will be held from 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at the Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon. Funeral services will immediately follow at 1:00 P.M., also at the funeral home, with Pastor Donna Stutzman, officiating. Interment will follow in the Wauseon Union Cemetery, where Military Rites will be accorded by the Fulton County Honor Guard.

The family requests that memorial contributions be given to a Scholarship Fund being set up for the great-grandchildren.

