Geneva Good (1929-2020)

Geneva Good, age 91 years, of Archbold, passed away peacefully early Wednesday morning, December 30, 2020, in her home. She was born August 24, 1929, at Wauseon, Ohio, the daughter of Galen and Ada (Rupp) Grieser. She married Marvin Good on August 19, 1951 at Central Mennonite Church.

She was a resident of the Wauseon and Pettisville area many years before moving to Archbold. Geneva was a homemaker, and worked at the Das Essan Haus restaurant as a waitress for 30 years.

She was a loving wife, and mother, and adored her grandchildren and great grandchildren. One of her favorite things to do was taking trips to various destinations with their motor home. For the last few years, she enjoyed going on car rides and eating out.

She was a member of the Central Mennonite Church near Archbold, and accepted Jesus as her Savior at an early age. In her younger years she taught Bible school. Church was an important aspect of her life.

Geneva is survived by her husband of 69 years, Marvin; three children, Cheryl (Randy) Miller of Pettisville, Doug (Sue) Good of Archbold, Rex (Bonnie) Good of Montpelier; 10 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; two brothers, Richard (Conna) Grieser and J. R. (Mary) Grieser, both of Archbold; two sisters, Linda Vasvery and Diane (Randy) Nafziger, both of Wauseon.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a son Milo; one sister, Wauneta Meller; and brother-in-law, Don Vasvery.

She will be remembered as having such a kind and loving heart to everyone and will forever be missed and cherished by her family.

Private viewing and service will be held on Monday, January 4 at 10 AM at Short Funeral Home with Pastors Dave Elkins and Ramon Lianez officiating. A public interment will follow in the Pettisville cemetery.

Short funeral home in Archbold has been entrusted with the arrangements. Memorials suggested to Central Mennonite Church.