George “Chris” Torda (1945-2022)

George Christopher “Chris” Torda, age 77, of Swanton, Ohio, died Friday morning, May 20, 2022 at Flower Hospital.

Chris was born January 26, 1945 to George A. and Ann S. (Liptak) Torda. He was raised in the Birmingham neighborhood and attended Holy Rosary, St. Stephens, Macomber and The University of Toledo.

Chris served in the United States Army 1st Infantry Division during Vietnam, was wounded, and awarded the Purple Heart. On October 11, 1969, he married Elizabeth A. Arvay.

Chris was a member of St. Richard Catholic Parish and Swanton VFW Post 8598. He enjoyed playing chess, and the challenge of teaching whomever wanted to learn.

His best times were family cookouts, where he would share with the family the correct and best way to cook “Hungarian Turkey”.

Chris is survived by the love of his life, his soul mate and caretaker, Liz; sister, Georgia Travis and many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

Chris was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Ann R. Torda, Betty Kruger and Mary Mather; and his brother, John Torda.

The family would like to express the deepest appreciation to the fantastic and caring ICU Team at Flower Hospital.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, May 24th from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Weigel Funeral Home in Swanton, where a Vigil Service will be held at 7:30 p.m. Visitation will continue Wednesday, May 25th from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at St. Richard Catholic Church in Swaton, where a Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 a.m., with Fr. Eric Culler presiding. Interment, with Military Rites, will follow at Calvary Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.