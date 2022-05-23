Thelma Coolman (1934-2022)

Thelma M. Coolman, age 88, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away early on Friday, May 20, 2022 at Fairlawn Haven in Archbold following an extended illness.

Thelma was a beautician in the Bryan area for many years. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and served as a Sunday School teacher.

She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Thelma was born in Altoona, Pennsylvania on March 26, 1934, the daughter of Lillard and Gladys K. (Riley) Divine.

She married Albert J. Coolman on July 8, 1961in Angola, Indiana and he preceded her in death on November 11, 2019.

Thelma is survived by her sons, James A. (Teri) Coolman and Jeffrey D. Coolman, both of Toledo; daughter, Kathleen A. Coolman, of Bryan; three grandchildren, Jamie (Greg) Ryan, Jessica (Michael McDowell) Coolman and Kennedy Coolman and great grandchildren; Isaiah and Katie Robbins and Carson Borton.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and an infant sister, Betty Divine.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 from 4:00-7:00 P.M. at the Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor Mary Beth Smith-Gunn officiating. Burial at Fountain Grove Cemetery will follow.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to Trinity Lutheran Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to Trinity Lutheran Church.

 

