George Ely (1950 – 2025)

ADRIAN – George Lester Ely, age 75, passed away November 18, 2025, at Hospice of Lenawee surrounded by his loving family.

George was born October 12, 1950, in Adrian, Michigan to Merlin and Mearl (Hall) Ely.

George worked for Morenci Rubber and Sauder Woodworking until his retirement. George enjoyed Fishing and hunting and anything that would put him outdoors.

George is survived by his children: Racheal (Fred) Schneider, Charles “Chuck” (Angie) Ely, Paula (Wayne) Martin, Chad Ely; 9 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren; brother: Ben Ely, sister; Judy Shay.

George is preceded in death by his parents; siblings; Dennis Ely, Lyle Ely at birth, Deb Oswald, and Trudy Ely at birth, also brothers-in-law; Larry Shay, and Danny Oswald.

Memorial visitation for George will take place Tuesday, November 25, 2025, at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home – Adrian from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm with a Memorial service taking place at 4:00 p.m.. Burial will take place at later date in Porter – Packard Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Lenawee. Friends can express sympathies to the family online by visiting the tribute wall at www.marryfh.com.

Arrangements have been made with the guidance of the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.