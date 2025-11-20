Carla Johnson (1954 – 2025)

(Formerly Of Bryan, Ohio)

Carla R. Johnson, 71 years of Bloomfield, Michigan and formerly of Bryan, passed away Saturday, November 15, 2025, at Trinity Health Oakland Hospital, with her loving husband, by her side.

Carla was born April 7, 1954, in Yokohama, Japan, the daughter of the late Carlton and Lois (Madsen) Miller.

She was a 1972 graduate of Bryan High School and received an associate’s degree for Northwest State. She married Scott W. Johnson on December 14, 1974, in Bryan, Ohio, and he survives.

Carla was a very good homemaker, who had previously retired from J.C. Penney. Carla was an avid reader and had an extensive Hallmark Collection.

Surviving is her loving husband, Scott of Bloomfield, Michigan; two cherished brothers, Steve (Sue) Miller of Downingtown, Pennsylvania, and Doug (Cathy) Miller of Debray, Florida. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Visitation for Carla R. Johnson will be held Tuesday, November 25, 2025, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. in the Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan. Graveside funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, November 26, 2025, in Farmer Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to the Williams County Humane Society.

Condolences may be sent to the family, or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com