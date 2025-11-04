George “Poss” Pochay, Jr. (1946 – 2025)

(Avid Hunter Of Arrowheads And Indian Artifacts)

George Joseph Pochay, Jr., age 79, of Lyons, Ohio, passed away on October 31, 2025, at his home. He was born to Vivian Inez (Ayers) and George Joseph Pochay, Sr. in Lyons, Ohio.

George retired after many years as a machinist at Tecumseh Products. Outside of work, he was a man of simple tastes and genuine character—he lived life on his own terms.

He made his home in a rustic cabin surrounded by the nature he loved—fields, woods, and wildlife. He had a deep appreciation for the natural world and preferred to let his land grow wild, believing that every creature had its place.

An avid hunter of arrowheads and Indian artifacts, he built an impressive collection over the years. For him, the search was as meaningful as the find—a quiet connection to the past.

After a good find, he would say, “Look what God and the Indians gave me today.” He was patient in the fields and when fishing or hunting for morel mushrooms—though perhaps not always so patient elsewhere.

George loved his family and friends, and above all, he loved a good time. Prone to extremes, if you made him laugh, he was generous, kind, and loyal—but if you upset him, there was no chance you’d miss the signs!

Fun-loving and always social, George enjoyed going to town, having lunch or a drink, and sharing good conversation with friends. He will be remembered for his one-of-a-kind personality and for living life his own way.

In his younger years, he loved rock ’n’ roll and the freedom of the open road in his GTO. In later years, he found joy in simple routines—his daily trip to the local bar for lunch, a few beers, and conversation or a card game with friends. He valued honesty, friendship, and independence, living every day in a way that was true to himself.

George is survived by his loving daughters, Tonia (Gene) Wallace and Alaina (James) Holmes; honorary son, Gabriel (Mollie) Holdridge; grandchildren, Brittan (Shelby) Tolford, Garett (Kenzie) Holmes, Mitchell Holmes, and Joe Holmes; brother, Philip (Ellen) Pochay; and sister, Ann Barber. He was preceded in death by his parents and his beloved son, George J. “Georgie” Pochay, III.

Visitation will be held Thursday, November 6, 2025, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Weigel Funeral Home in Metamora, Ohio. Funeral services will take place Friday, November 7, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home, with Pastor Mike Tipton officiating.

George could always be seen in a T-shirt, flannel, and jeans. In his honor, the family invites you to come as you are—in your favorite, most comfortable attire.

He will be remembered as a proud father, a loyal friend, and a man with a big heart who smiled with his soul. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.