Barbara Dennis (1930 – 2025)

(1948 Graduate Of Bryan High School)

Barbara Joan Dennis passed away Monday, November 3, 2025, at Fulton Manor Nursing Home in Wauseon, Ohio. Barbara was born September 22, 1930 to Newell J. and Florence R. (Kleckner) Newcomer.

She graduated from Bryan High School in 1948 and furthered her education at Hillsdale College and Manchester College graduating in 1952 with a BS in elementary education.

She began her teaching career at LaPorte, Indiana school system and earned her master’s degree at Indiana State University while teaching. She also taught one year at Ft. Wayne schools before meeting Howard (Mike) Dennis, Jr. whom she married on September 5, 1959 in Bryan, Ohio.

After marriage Barbara became a farmer’s wife, doing some substitute teaching and raising her three sons. Barbara enjoyed traveling, sewing and making crafts. She was a lifelong member of the Methodist church.

Barbara is survived by sons, Timothy (Suzanne) Dennis of Wauseon, Ohio, John (Susan) Dennis of Fayette, Ohio, and William Dennis of Wauseon, Ohio; sister Sharon (Charles) Eberly of Charleston, Illinois; and grandchildren Kirsten, Christian and Jacob Dennis.

Along with her husband, Howard, she was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Lyman, and infant twin sister, Betty Jean.

Visitation for Barbara will be held Friday, November 7, 2025, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM with funeral services immediately following at Short Funeral Home, Archbold, Ohio. Graveside services will follow the funeral service at Tedrow Cemetery. Pastor Michael Eberly, nephew of Barbara’s, will be presiding.

Donations in memory of Barbara may be given to the Fayette Methodist Church, PO Box 99, Fayette, Ohio or a charity of donor’s choice.