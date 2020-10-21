George Renz (1963-2020)

George C. Renz, 57 years, of Bryan, passed away Monday, October 19, 2020, at Evergreen Manor Nursing Home, Montpelier. George was born February 6, 1963, in Hicksville, Ohio, the son of the late Milo and Mabel (Denison) Renz.

He was a 1981 graduate of Fairview High School. George worked in the family business, Renz Dairy, driving a milk route for 20 years. After the dairy, George owned and operated his own dump truck service. He was a member of the Bryan Eagles Aerie 2233, Bryan Moose Lodge 1064 and the AMVETS Post 54.

George was known to be an excellent dart player. He also enjoyed life at the lake and riding motorcycles, four wheelers and his other toys.

Surviving are his three brothers, Larry Renz of Sherwood, Ron Renz of Montpelier and Ed Renz of Sherwood along with several nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Graveside funeral services for George C. Renz will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 28, 2020 in Farmer Cemetery, with Rev. Peter Paige officiating. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Bryan.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that those planning an expression of sympathy to consider memorial contributions be made to Cancer Assistance of Williams County. Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com