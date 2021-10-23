Georgette Gibbs (1953-2021)

Georgette A. Gibbs, age 68, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away on Friday, October 22, 2021, at Evergreen Manor in Montpelier, Ohio, surrounded by her family.

Georgette was a homemaker. She was a former member of the Defiance Moose and VFW. She loved playing bingo and spending time with her grandchildren playing cards.

Georgette was born on January 14, 1953, in Bryan, Ohio, the daughter of Harold N. and Frances C. (Bower) Koch. She married James M. Gibbs on January 16, 1981, in Montpelier and he preceded her in death on June 30, 2019.

Georgette is survived by her sons, Clayton (Rachel) Maag, of Edon, Ohio, and Shannon Gibbs, of Bryan; daughter, Jessica (Jeff) Davis, of Oberlin, Kansas; five granddaughters, Marah and Sophia Davis, Catherine Gibbs, and Ella and Audrey Maag; sisters, Betty Maag and Shirley Lanum; and brothers, Ed Koch and Wayne (Donna) Koch.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and brother, Howard Koch.

Honoring Georgette’s wishes, there will be no visitation or services at this time. A family gathering will be held at a later date. Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, has been entrusted with her services.

Memorials are requested to the Williams County Board of Developmental Disabilities.