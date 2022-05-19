Gerald “Jerry” Grohowski (1937-2022)

Gerald S. “Jerry” Grohowski, age 84, of Stryker, passed away on Sunday, may 15, 2022, at Bryan Care and Rehabilitation Center.

Prior to his retirement, Jerry had been a small engine mechanic for The Anderson’s in Toledo for 25 years.

Jerry was born in Holland, Ohio on October 7, 1937, the son of Stanley and Clara (Cairl) Grohowski.

On November 27, 1976 he married Barbara Zientek, and she survives. Jerry was an avid Dale Earnhardt fan!

Surviving besides his wife, Barbara, are children, Christine Weigel of Maumee, Kenneth Grohowski of Toledo, Roger Grohowski of Toledo, Cynthia Grohowski of Sylvania and Lisa (Chris) Beier of Cleveland. He also survived by 19 grandchildren; four great-grandchldren; two step-daughters, Mary Lou Kline of Swanton, Susan (Shawn) Komer of Rosedale, OH; and two step-sons, Daniel (Shauna) Strezinski of Bryan and Kevin (Andrea) Strezenski of Wauseon.

He was preceded in death by both parents; two granddaughters, Heather Napolski and Morriah Grohowski; and brother, Wilmer Grohowski.

In keeping with Jerry’s wishes, all services will be private. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com.

Grisier Funeral Home in Stryker has been entrusted with arrangements.