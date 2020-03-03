Gerald “Morrie” Mansfield (1942-2020)

Gerald A. “Morrie” Mansfield, age 77, of rural Defiance, Ohio, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020, at the Fulton County Health Center. Prior to his retirement he been a truck driver for York Casket Company in California for many years.

Morrie was born in Payne, Ohio, on May 7, 1942, the son of Cecil E. and Margaret A. (Fisher) Mansfield. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran of the Vietnam War. He was a member of the Wauseon American Legion Post 265.

Surviving are sons, Phillip Mansfield, Jerry Mansfield, Anthony Mansfield, Clint Mansfield and Michael Mansfield; numerous grandchildren; and siblings, Walt, Mike, Jake, Bruce, Sara, and Pauline.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and siblings, Bart, Rex, Chuck, Kay and Zoe.

There will be no funeral services. Burial will take place in accordance with military tradition.

Burial will take place in accordance with military tradition.

