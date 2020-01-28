Geraldine Richardson (1921-2020)

Geraldine Richardson, 98 years, of Farmer, Ohio passed away Monday, January 27, 2020 at Hickory Creek at Hicksville, Hicksville, Ohio. Geraldine was born September 30, 1921 in Defiance County, Ohio, the daughter of the late Clarence and Blanche (Haase) Heisler.

She was a graduate of Farmer High School. Geraldine married Robert Lee Richardson June 27, 1942 in Edgerton, Ohio and he preceded her in death on April 23, 2004.

She was a homemaker. Geraldine then became a cafeteria worker at Farmer High School for 15 years, worked at Holibyrd’s in 1941, took care of the books for her husband’s construction company and Ford Farm Machinery, Bryan.

Geraldine was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Bryan, the Bryan Women of the Moose and a Charter Member of Farmer American Legion Auxiliary Post 137 and was a member of the Eastern Star.

She enjoyed traveling, spending time with her family, entertaining and playing cards. Geraldine and Robert wintered in Ft. Myers, Florida for 20 years.

Surviving are two daughters, Janice (Ed) Cottrell of Farmer, Ohio and Kathy (Dick) Bruce of Farmer, Ohio; five grandchildren, Diane Cottrell of Farmer, Brad (Sara) Olinger of Edgerton, Ohio and Teresa (Larry) Soles of Stryker, Ohio; Rick (Tracy) Bruce of Bryan, Ohio and Fran Diaz of Defiance, Ohio; ten Great-Grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren and her sister Phyllis Griffin of Bryan.

She was preceded in death by her husband Robert, sister Donna Fritz, brother Wendell Heisler and grandson Chad Cottrell.

Visitation for Geraldine Richardson will be held Monday, February 3, 2020 from 11:00am – 1:00pm at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 N. Lynn Street, Bryan, Ohio. Funeral services will be held at 1:00pm on Monday, February 3, 2020 at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home with Pastor Mary Beth Smith-Gunn officiating. Interment will follow in Farmer Cemetery, Farmer.

The family asks those remembering Geraldine Richardson to make memorial contributions Farmer American Legion Post 137. To send flowers to Geraldine’s family, please visit our floral section.