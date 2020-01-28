Michael Henry (1949-2020)

Michael David Henry, age 70, of Archbold, passed away Monday evening, January 27, 2020, at CHP – Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice. Prior to his retirement he had worked as a Master Mechanic for many years. After retirement, he drove Grain Truck for T.D. Beck, until a short time ago.

Michael was born in Wauseon, Ohio, on October 4, 1949, the son of Myrl and Betty Jane (Rice) Henry. On July 21, 1968, he married Susan Wyse, and she survives.

He was a member of St. John’s Christian Church in Archbold. He enjoyed tending to his apple orchard and harassing parts’ salesmen at the auto parts stores.

Surviving is his wife, Susan; two daughters, Jennifer (William) Yochum of Bryan, Beth Matthews of Fairhope, AL; son, Scott (Lori) Henry of Ridgeville Corners; grandchildren, Jessica (David) Faber, Peyton Matthews, Lacie Henry, Daniel Matthews, Maggie Henry; and great-granddaughter, Braelynn Faber. He is also survived by two brothers, Tom (Joetta) Henry of Defiance, Ted (Deb) Henry of Fremont, IN; sister, Ann (Ivon) Turmel of Herman, ME; and great-aunt, Bernice Rice.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Daniel Henry; and grandparents, Lloyd and Ida Henry and Albert and Mary Rice.

Visitation for Michael will be held from 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. ON Thursday, January 30, 2020, at St. John’s Christian Church. Funeral services will immediately follow at 1:00 P.M., also in the church, with Pastor Erich Christman, officiating. Interment will be in the Lauber Hill Cemetery.

The family requests that memorial contributions be given to the charity of the family's choice.

Grisier Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with arrangements.