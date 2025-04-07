Gladys Reinhart (1936 – 2025)

(Wauseon Resident)

Gladys M. Reinhart, age 88, of Wauseon, passed away on April 6, 2025, in her home, surrounded by her family. Gladys worked at Campbell Soup for many years.

Gladys was born on August 10, 1936, in Defiance County, to the late Donald and Jennie (Fitzwater) March.

She was a graduate of Ayersville High School. On June 24, 1957, she married the love of her life, Ronnie, who preceded her in death in 2014. Gladys and Ronnie attended Faith Baptist Church.

Gladys is survived by daughter, Pam (CJ) Cuffee of Tennessee; daughter, Deb (Mark) Wyse of Wauseon; son, Jim Reinhart of Wauseon; son, Alan Reinhart of Wauseon; daughter, Sandie (Mike) Roller of Archbold; grandchildren, Josh (Desi) Cuffee, April Wyse, Ruth Wyse, Micheal (Skyler) Tauber, Amanda (Matt) Tauber; great-grandchildren, Samantha, Oliver, Hannah; and sister, Helen Frusher. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronnie; parents; and 10 siblings.

A funeral service took place on Thursday, April 10, 2025, at Faith Baptist Church with Pastor Randy Titus officiating. Burial followed the service at the Bayes Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Faith Baptist Church, CHP Hospice, or the charity of the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home of Wauseon is honored to serve the Reinhart family.