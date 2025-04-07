Joyce Chamberlin (1939 – 2025)

(Member Of Delta Eagles Auxiliary)

Joyce E. Chamberlin, age 85, of Delta, with her family by her side, peacefully passed away under hospice care at Charter Senior Living of Oak Openings in Sylvania the evening of April 5, 2025.

She was born in Delta, Ohio on September 10, 1939 to Alvin Shipman and Virginia (Trigg) Shipman. Joyce attended Delta High School and on August 17, 1955 in Palmyra, MI; she married the love of her life, the late Larry M. Chamberlin.

For many years she served as office manager and administrator for their insurance company, Chamberlin Insurance in Delta and Holland from 1970 to 1990 and later with Stapleton Insurance before retiring.

Joyce was a member of the Eastern Star, National Needlework Guild and Delta Eagles Auxiliary. She was gifted in her needlework hobby and earned several grand awards through her talents.

Left to cherish Joyce’s memory are her children, Scott (Janis) Chamberlin of Delta, Annette Chamberlin of Wauseon, Andrew (Michele) Chamberlin of Sylvania, Angela (Gary) Chamberlin of Indianapolis, IN and Michael (Dani) Chamberlin of Virginia; sisters, Darlene Weisenburger of Defiance and Judy (Dean) Michael of Boone, NC; brother, Dean (Cindy) Shipman of Perrysburg; grandchildren, Jeremy (Wendy) Chamberlin, Zachary (Alyssa) Chamberlin, Ian (Alex) Chamberlin, Seth Chamberlin; grandson-in-law, Justin Komisarek; great grandchildren, Brianna Komisarek, Hunter Komisarek, Grayson Chamberlin and Emma Chamberlin.

Joyce was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Larry M. Chamberlin on December 16, 2024; granddaughter, Tamra Komisarek in 2016 and brother, Rick Shipman.

Friends may call from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Friday, April 11, 2025 at Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 State Hwy 109 in Delta. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, April 12, 2025 at St. Richard Catholic Church, 333 Brookside Dr., Swanton, Ohio 43558 with Father Eric J. Culler officiating. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery in Delta.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing a show of sympathy are asked to direct memorial contributions to Ohio Living Home Health and Hospice, 1730 S. Reynolds Rd., Toledo, Ohio 43614 or Shriners Children’s Hospital, P.O Box 947765, Atlanta, Georgia 30394 in Joyce’s memory.

