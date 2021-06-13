Michael Lee, Sr. (1954-2021)

Michael L. Lee, Sr., age 67, of Delta, passed away Saturday morning, June 12, 2021 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Maumee. Mike was born in Louisville, KY on February 1, 1954 to the late Wilford L. Lee and Mary (Reardon) Lee who survives.

On July 17, 1971, he married Rose “Rosie” Miller in Jellico, TN and were blessed with three children, Michael Jr., Rosemary and Teri. Mike retired in 2019 after serving as an international health and safety representative with the Solidarity House in Detroit.

He was also an OSHA authorized instructor through the UAW Region 2b, Local 12. Mike was awarded by the Kentucky Governor the Kentucky Colonel Award honoring an ambassador of good will to the world.

Mike enjoyed gardening, working around his yard, fishing, coon hunting, tinkering in the garage and NASCAR. Most of all he loved his family and spending time with them.

He is survived by mother, Mary Lee; wife of 50 years, “Rosie” Lee; son, Michael L (LeAnn) Lee Jr., daughters, Rosemary Wilson and Teri (Jeff) Foote; brothers, Bob (Linda) Lee, Richard (Brenda) Lee and Mark Lee; sister, Belinda Bunnell; grandchildren, Sarah (Connor) Lee, Rachel (Trey) Lee, Emily Lee, Jenna (Jacob) Smithson, Briana Wilson, Erika Foote, Chassidy (Austin) Foote, Payton Foote, JJ Foote and James Delgado; great grandchildren, Gail, Gwen and Tyson and loving nieces and nephews.

Friends and family will be received at Barnes Funeral Chapel, 5825 St. Hwy. 109 in Delta from 2:00 to 8:00 PM on Wednesday, June 16, 2021; where a funeral service honoring Michael’s life will be held on Thursday, June 17, 2021, beginning at 10:00 AM with Pastor Rex Stump officiating. Private interment will be at a later date.

Those wishing a show of sympathy are asked to consider a memorial contribution to the Delta Fire and Rescue, 500 Main St., Delta, Ohio 43515 in his name.